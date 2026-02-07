Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on KGFHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Kingfisher Stock Up 3.4%

Kingfisher Company Profile

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Kingfisher has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $9.66.

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS: KGFHY) is a leading international home improvement retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company operates a network of stores and digital platforms offering a comprehensive range of do-it-yourself (DIY) and home improvement products. Kingfisher’s business model focuses on delivering value to both retail customers and trade professionals through an integrated omni-channel approach.

The group’s retail banners include B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Ireland, Castorama and Brico Dépôt in France and Poland, and Koçta? in Turkey.

