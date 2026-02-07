FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives $167.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.40.

Several research firms recently commented on FCFS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 price target on FirstCash in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $181.92 on Monday. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $109.51 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other FirstCash news, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.97, for a total transaction of $1,599,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 127,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,432,008.28. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randel G. Owen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,482.20. This trade represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,150,640. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 127.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

