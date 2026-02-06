VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.55 and last traded at $82.58, with a volume of 103735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.53.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $863.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges. DXAG provides exposure to companies worldwide that derive at least 50% of their revenues from agriculture business. Companies eligible for inclusion in DXAG should have market capitalization exceeding $150 million; should have worldwide daily average trading volume of at least $1 million over past six months and in each of the past two months, and should have maintained monthly trading volume of 250,000 shares over past six months.

