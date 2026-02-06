Realty Income (NYSE:O) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.95 and last traded at $61.7460, with a volume of 414250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

Realty Income Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Realty Income by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

