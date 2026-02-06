British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 3655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.6750.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Panmure Gordon raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00.

British Land Company plc is a leading real estate investment trust primarily focused on the ownership, development and management of UK commercial property. The company’s portfolio is centred on high-quality office and retail destinations in key urban locations, combining long-term holdings with active redevelopment projects. Its core business activities include leasing space to corporate and retail tenants, asset management, and undertaking new developments aimed at enhancing urban environments and driving sustainable value.

Founded in 1856 as the Land Mortgage and Agency Company, British Land adopted its current name in the 1970s as it expanded beyond mortgage lending into direct property investment.

