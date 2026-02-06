Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $251.82 and last traded at $248.8520, with a volume of 9048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enpro from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Get Enpro alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NPO

Enpro Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.06. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm had revenue of $286.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enpro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,153,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,632,000 after buying an additional 87,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Enpro by 26.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,527,000 after acquiring an additional 172,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Enpro by 1,651.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,497,000 after purchasing an additional 386,406 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Enpro by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 376,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enpro by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 319,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,261,000 after purchasing an additional 151,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.