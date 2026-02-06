MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 1618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

MS&AD Insurance Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.93%. Research analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) is a Tokyo-based insurance holding company that operates primarily in property and casualty insurance while also offering life, reinsurance and risk management services. The group underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products designed to protect against motor, fire, marine, casualty, liability and specialty risks, and it provides related services such as claims handling, underwriting, and loss-prevention consulting.

The group’s operating structure comprises multiple subsidiaries that serve distinct market functions, including well-known domestic insurers such as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, along with affiliated businesses that provide reinsurance, asset management and risk consulting services.

