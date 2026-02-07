Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 3928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNKEY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Danske Bank had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Danske Bank will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S is a major Danish banking group headquartered in Copenhagen. The firm traces its origins to the 19th century and has grown through mergers and organic expansion into one of the region’s largest financial institutions. Its shares are primarily listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, and American investors may encounter the bank’s ADR trading on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol DNKEY.

The bank provides a broad range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and institutional segments.

