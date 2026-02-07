SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.73 and last traded at $96.65, with a volume of 1055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.67.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality. QEFA was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

