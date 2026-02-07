RTX (NYSE:RTX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $206.48 and last traded at $198.1980, with a volume of 453176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

RTX Stock Up 1.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,452,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,317,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in RTX by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,693,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in RTX by 28,295.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

