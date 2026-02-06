Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Up 27.3% – Time to Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) was up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 2,542,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the average daily volume of 499,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Rackla Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.06.

About Rackla Metals

(Get Free Report)

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.