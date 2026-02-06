Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Trading Up 22.3% – What’s Next?

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) shares were up 22.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.0640. Approximately 8,557,192 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,948,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.8620.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASST has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Strive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Strive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $30.00 price objective on Strive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Strive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASST

Strive Trading Up 20.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 16.87.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew Ryan Cole purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 38,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,960. This trade represents a 190.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 47,821 shares of company stock valued at $829,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Strive by 180.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strive during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Strive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Strive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strive in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities, Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.