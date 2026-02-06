Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Teijin Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.7225.

Teijin Trading Up 8.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Get Teijin alerts:

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited is a diversified Japanese conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, with roots dating back to 1918 when it launched Japan’s first rayon manufacturing facility. Over the past century, the company has evolved into an integrated chemical, pharmaceutical and information technology group serving a wide range of global markets. Teijin operates through multiple business segments that include advanced fibers & composites, performance films, healthcare and IT solutions.

In its fibers & composites division, Teijin produces high-strength aramid fibers under brands such as Twaron and Technora, along with carbon fiber composite materials used in aerospace, automotive and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.