Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.6950, but opened at $64.0750. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $64.0750, with a volume of 153 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.21. Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 71.79%.The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark?based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide?based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand’s pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

