Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $177.15 and last traded at $176.89, with a volume of 69282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.76.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 3.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.51. The stock has a market cap of $964.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.8505 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,993,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,008,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 39,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

