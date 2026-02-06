Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Securities Analyst Says

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley Securities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTU. Wall Street Zen raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of BTU traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,193. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.17 and a beta of 0.52. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The coal producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $73,693.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 82,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,803.56. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 258.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world’s largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody’s product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

