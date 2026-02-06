Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Director Ernest Scott Santi Sells 167,345 Shares

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,549. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $294.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $270.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

