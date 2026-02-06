Marsh (NYSE:MRSH) versus Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) Head-To-Head Review

Marsh (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) and Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marsh and Health In Tech.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh 0 6 1 0 2.14 Health In Tech 1 0 0 1 2.50

Marsh presently has a consensus target price of $204.86, indicating a potential upside of 10.52%. Health In Tech has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Health In Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Health In Tech is more favorable than Marsh.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh $26.98 billion 3.37 $4.16 billion $8.43 21.99 Health In Tech $30.72 million 1.94 $1.71 million $0.03 35.00

This table compares Marsh and Health In Tech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Marsh has higher revenue and earnings than Health In Tech. Marsh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health In Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marsh and Health In Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh 15.42% 31.60% 8.26% Health In Tech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Marsh shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marsh shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.7% of Health In Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Marsh has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health In Tech has a beta of 8.53, indicating that its share price is 753% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marsh beats Health In Tech on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marsh

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Health In Tech

Health in Tech, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

