Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.11 and last traded at $37.5810, with a volume of 2824691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amentum from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Amentum alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amentum

Amentum Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 0.46%.The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amentum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Amentum by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,805,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after buying an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,352,000 after purchasing an additional 213,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amentum by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,498,000 after purchasing an additional 107,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amentum by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 433,397 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amentum

(Get Free Report)

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.