iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.80 and last traded at $104.4570, with a volume of 197912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 102.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

