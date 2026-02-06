Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded at Brookline Cap M

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Brookline Cap M to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMUX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Immunic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Get Immunic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Immunic

Immunic Trading Up 5.3%

IMUX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,856. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 678.1% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 8,243,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,457 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Immunic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,581,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 39,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 219,957 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth $81,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Immunic

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Management upgraded Immunic to a “Strong?Buy” (reported by Zacks), a direct positive catalyst that can attract buyers and short?covering. Zacks Upgrade

Brookline Capital Management upgraded Immunic to a “Strong?Buy” (reported by Zacks), a direct positive catalyst that can attract buyers and short?covering. Positive Sentiment: Brookline’s FY2026 outlook is materially less negative than the consensus — the firm forecasts FY2026 EPS of ($0.46) versus the street consensus of about ($0.94) — signaling an improving earnings trajectory that may be interpreted positively by investors. MarketBeat Report

Brookline’s FY2026 outlook is materially less negative than the consensus — the firm forecasts FY2026 EPS of ($0.46) versus the street consensus of about ($0.94) — signaling an improving earnings trajectory that may be interpreted positively by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Brookline published detailed quarterly EPS forecasts (Q4 2025: -$0.12; Q1 2026: -$0.13; Q2 2026: -$0.12; Q3 2026: -$0.11; Q4 2026: -$0.10), providing investors with updated cadence for expected losses and potential milestones to watch. MarketBeat Forecasts

Brookline published detailed quarterly EPS forecasts (Q4 2025: -$0.12; Q1 2026: -$0.13; Q2 2026: -$0.12; Q3 2026: -$0.11; Q4 2026: -$0.10), providing investors with updated cadence for expected losses and potential milestones to watch. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrade and smaller projected losses, Immunic remains unprofitable with consensus and Brookline forecasts still negative; the company’s small market cap, low share price and relatively thin liquidity increase execution and stock?volatility risk for investors.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.