Brookline Cap M Upgrades CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) to Strong-Buy

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Brookline Cap M to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised CervoMed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

CervoMed Stock Performance

Shares of CervoMed stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 105,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.82. CervoMed has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). CervoMed had a negative net margin of 415.27% and a negative return on equity of 76.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CervoMed

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire purchased 10,807 shares of CervoMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,427.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,750. This represents a 638.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Winton acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,805. This represents a 35.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 92,000 shares of company stock worth $737,723. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CervoMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CervoMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery. The company also develops EIP200 for central nervous system which is in preclinical trials. CervoMed Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

