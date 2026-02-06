Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 8.380-8.530 EPS.

PMI grew smoke-free shipments by +12.8% in 2025 and smoke-free gross profit +18.7% , helping deliver adjusted diluted EPS growth of ~ +15% (currency?neutral +14%) with IQOS, VEEV and ZYN cited as the main drivers.

in 2025 and smoke-free gross profit , helping deliver adjusted diluted EPS growth of ~ (currency?neutral +14%) with IQOS, VEEV and ZYN cited as the main drivers. Management renewed medium?term guidance, forecasting 2026 organic net revenue growth of 5–7% , organic operating income 7–9% , currency?neutral adjusted EPS 7.5–9.5% (translating to $8.39–$8.54 including a $0.28 FX benefit), and 2026–28 CAGRs of 6–8% revenue, 8–10% OI and 9–11% EPS.

, organic operating income , currency?neutral adjusted EPS (translating to $8.39–$8.54 including a $0.28 FX benefit), and 2026–28 CAGRs of revenue, OI and EPS. Strong cash generation underpins capital allocation: PMI expects ~ $13.5bn operating cash flow in 2026, targets ~ $45bn aggregate operating cash flow for 2026–28, aims to reduce leverage to ~ 2x by end?2026, and has dividend payout close to its ~75% objective.

operating cash flow in 2026, targets ~ aggregate operating cash flow for 2026–28, aims to reduce leverage to ~ by end?2026, and has dividend payout close to its ~75% objective. Near?term headwinds include Japanese HTU excise increases (April and October 2026) that may depress volumes and cause shipment volatility, U.S. ZYN channel inventory/competitive and regulatory uncertainty (FDA timing for ZYN Ultra/IQOS ILUMA), and large excise hikes in India and Mexico that pressure combustible volumes.

PMI has expanded its smoke?free footprint—106 markets, an estimated 43.5 million legal?age smoke?free users, and smoke?free representing ~41.5% of revenues and ~43% of gross profit—supporting long?term growth but dependent on successful rollouts and regulatory approvals.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,853,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.39. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.53.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

