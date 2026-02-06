Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.700-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.110-1.110 EPS.

JCI traded up $5.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $137.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

In related news, Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,207.88. This trade represents a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

