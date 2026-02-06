Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 13.01%.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 318,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,913. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S is a global developer and manufacturer of medical devices and services focused on intimate healthcare. The company specializes in solutions designed to assist individuals with chronic medical conditions, aiming to improve quality of life through innovative products. Coloplast’s offerings span ostomy care, continence care, wound and skin care, and interventional urology, targeting patients who require long-term support and specialized treatments.

In its ostomy business, Coloplast provides pouches, skin barriers and accessories for patients who have had surgical procedures to divert bodily waste.

