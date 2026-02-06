Wells Fargo & Company Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $70.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.41.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,790,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,331. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of -167.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,184.71. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,615 shares of company stock worth $9,641,654. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 219.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and large price-target increases signal renewed analyst optimism — Rosenblatt raised its target to $115 (buy), Mizuho to $90 (outperform) and Needham to $84 (buy). These lifts imply substantial upside from recent levels. Benzinga TickerReport

Multiple broker upgrades and large price-target increases signal renewed analyst optimism — Rosenblatt raised its target to $115 (buy), Mizuho to $90 (outperform) and Needham to $84 (buy). These lifts imply substantial upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Q3 fiscal 2026 results topped EPS estimates ($0.44 vs. $0.43) and showed +15.6% YoY revenue growth to ~$1.19B; management issued Q4 EPS guidance of $0.48–$0.52, above consensus at the midpoint — this supports a recovery thesis. Press Release

Q3 fiscal 2026 results topped EPS estimates ($0.44 vs. $0.43) and showed +15.6% YoY revenue growth to ~$1.19B; management issued Q4 EPS guidance of $0.48–$0.52, above consensus at the midpoint — this supports a recovery thesis. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.455/share (payable March 10; ex-div Feb 23), supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. Dividend Release

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.455/share (payable March 10; ex-div Feb 23), supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Strategic win: collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group to explore 10BASE?T1S single?pair Ethernet for automotive connectivity — supports automotive revenue momentum cited on the call. Hyundai Collaboration

Strategic win: collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group to explore 10BASE?T1S single?pair Ethernet for automotive connectivity — supports automotive revenue momentum cited on the call. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and analyst notes highlight improving margins, inventory normalization and sequential revenue growth (~6.2% expected into Q4), which underpin the turnaround thesis but leave execution risk. Earnings Call Sales Signal

Earnings call transcripts and analyst notes highlight improving margins, inventory normalization and sequential revenue growth (~6.2% expected into Q4), which underpin the turnaround thesis but leave execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the positives, Reuters reports Microchip forecasted quarterly profit below some Wall Street estimates and flagged memory?supply pressures — this guidance nuance likely contributed to the sell?off despite the beat. Reuters

Offsetting the positives, Reuters reports Microchip forecasted quarterly profit below some Wall Street estimates and flagged memory?supply pressures — this guidance nuance likely contributed to the sell?off despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious — TD Cowen kept a Hold and cut its target to $70, underscoring continued visibility concerns and limiting near?term upside for more conservative investors. TipRanks/TD Cowen

Some analysts remain cautious — TD Cowen kept a Hold and cut its target to $70, underscoring continued visibility concerns and limiting near?term upside for more conservative investors. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares fell after the print despite the beat — indicating investors are focusing on near?term margin/supply risks and mixed forward commentary rather than the upbeat parts of the release. Market Reaction

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

