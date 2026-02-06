Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 6th (AAMI, AB, ABNB, ACAD, ADNT, AFRM, AKBA, ALL, AMGN, AMZN)

Feb 6th, 2026

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 6th:

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $135.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $87.00 to $77.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $223.00 to $228.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $305.00 to $347.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by Argus from $360.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $300.00 to $275.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $280.00 to $290.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $260.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $340.00 to $300.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $305.00 to $296.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $290.00 to $280.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $301.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $51.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $120.00 to $148.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $191.00 to $187.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $55.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price increased by TD Cowen to $160.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $49.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $6,000.00 to $5,500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $84.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $74.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $317.00 to $336.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $344.00 to $333.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $270.00 to $297.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $73.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $133.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $103.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $320.00 to $340.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $9.00 to $7.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $220.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $41.00 to $32.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $184.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $190.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $212.00 to $190.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $55.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $62.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $332.00 to $310.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $290.00 to $260.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $72.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $158.00 to $180.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Argus from $365.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by China Renaissance from $330.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by Argus from $530.00 to $560.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $155.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $220.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $250.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $138.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $325.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $60.00 to $68.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $83.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $115.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $45.00 to $46.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $38.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $220.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $950.00 to $1,000.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $122.00 to $140.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $54.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $255.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $200.00 to $261.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $160.00 to $260.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $400.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $14.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) had its price target raised by Hovde Group from $32.00 to $38.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $75.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $91.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $150.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $180.00 to $150.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lowered by Citizens Jmp from $245.00 to $170.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $240.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $62.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $35.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $12.00 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lowered by Argus from $205.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its target price trimmed by Citizens Jmp from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $6.00 to $4.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $159.00 to $105.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $245.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $400.00 to $435.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $380.00 to $400.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $460.00 to $480.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $94.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $220.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $225.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $225.00 to $190.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $18.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $18.00 to $15.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price raised by Citizens Jmp from $66.00 to $70.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $117.00 to $121.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $39.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

