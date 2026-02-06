Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 6th (AAMI, AB, ABNB, ACAD, ADNT, AFRM, AKBA, ALL, AMGN, AMZN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 6th:

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $135.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $87.00 to $77.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $223.00 to $228.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $305.00 to $347.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by Argus from $360.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $300.00 to $275.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $280.00 to $290.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $260.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $340.00 to $300.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $305.00 to $296.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $290.00 to $280.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $301.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $51.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $120.00 to $148.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $191.00 to $187.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $55.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price increased by TD Cowen to $160.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $49.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $6,000.00 to $5,500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $84.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $74.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $317.00 to $336.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $344.00 to $333.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $270.00 to $297.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $73.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $133.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $103.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $320.00 to $340.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $9.00 to $7.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $220.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $41.00 to $32.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $184.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $190.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $212.00 to $190.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $55.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $62.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $332.00 to $310.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $290.00 to $260.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $72.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $158.00 to $180.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Argus from $365.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by China Renaissance from $330.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by Argus from $530.00 to $560.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $155.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $220.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $250.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $138.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $325.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $60.00 to $68.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $83.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $115.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $45.00 to $46.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $38.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $220.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $950.00 to $1,000.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $122.00 to $140.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $54.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $255.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $200.00 to $261.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $160.00 to $260.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $400.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $14.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) had its price target raised by Hovde Group from $32.00 to $38.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $75.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $91.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $150.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $180.00 to $150.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lowered by Citizens Jmp from $245.00 to $170.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $240.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $62.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $35.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $12.00 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lowered by Argus from $205.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its target price trimmed by Citizens Jmp from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $6.00 to $4.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $159.00 to $105.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $245.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $400.00 to $435.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $380.00 to $400.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $460.00 to $480.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $94.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $220.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $225.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $225.00 to $190.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $18.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $18.00 to $15.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price raised by Citizens Jmp from $66.00 to $70.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $117.00 to $121.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $39.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

