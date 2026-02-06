Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Price

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of APAM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. 190,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,039. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

