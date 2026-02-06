Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.41% from the company’s current price.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.47.

LSPD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 596,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.66. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 59.16%.The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat on revenue and EPS, with revenue up ~11–15% year-over-year and EPS topping estimates — supports topline momentum and validates growth execution. Earnings Highlights

Quarterly beat on revenue and EPS, with revenue up ~11–15% year-over-year and EPS topping estimates — supports topline momentum and validates growth execution. Positive Sentiment: Raised fiscal 2026 outlook after the quarter and reported improving gross margin (~43%) plus positive operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow — a near-term cash/efficiency positive for the story. Press Release

Raised fiscal 2026 outlook after the quarter and reported improving gross margin (~43%) plus positive operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow — a near-term cash/efficiency positive for the story. Positive Sentiment: Strong unit-level metrics in key verticals: North American retail and European hospitality showed mid-teens to 20%+ growth and customer-location additions — signs of sustained demand in core markets. Customer Metrics

Strong unit-level metrics in key verticals: North American retail and European hospitality showed mid-teens to 20%+ growth and customer-location additions — signs of sustained demand in core markets. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the full earnings deck and call transcript for management commentary on margin expansion and product investments; useful for judging sustainability of improvements. Slide Deck

Investors can review the full earnings deck and call transcript for management commentary on margin expansion and product investments; useful for judging sustainability of improvements. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: consensus leans toward a “Hold” and some price targets imply significant upside — this divergence can add volatility. Analyst Ratings Summary

Analyst coverage is mixed: consensus leans toward a “Hold” and some price targets imply significant upside — this divergence can add volatility. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beats, the market gave a cool reception — coverage notes the company still posted a GAAP loss and a very negative net margin, fueling skepticism about near-term profitability. Globe & Mail Earnings Reaction

Despite the beats, the market gave a cool reception — coverage notes the company still posted a GAAP loss and a very negative net margin, fueling skepticism about near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Price target cut: BTIG trimmed its target to $15 (still a buy rating) — a reminder some analysts are lowering near-term expectations and that analyst revisions could press shares. BTIG Price Target

Price target cut: BTIG trimmed its target to $15 (still a buy rating) — a reminder some analysts are lowering near-term expectations and that analyst revisions could press shares. Negative Sentiment: Small guidance/formatting uncertainties and a slightly soft Q4 revenue midpoint vs. some consensus checks are watch points — any perceived conservatism could trigger further downside. Market Reaction / Guidance

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company’s product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

