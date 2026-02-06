Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.230-0.250 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 386,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,895. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 144,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Featured Articles

