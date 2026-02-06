Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Announces Earnings Results

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $6.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.36. 890,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $200.88 and a 1-year high of $279.33.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $281.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.36.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $659,000. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,854.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

Featured Stories

