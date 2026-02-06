Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTSI. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.18.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $10.03 on Friday, reaching $237.83. The company had a trading volume of 763,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,925. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.39. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $240.75.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,274 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $1,192,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,726,820.24. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total value of $3,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,215.72. The trade was a 26.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 519,964 shares of company stock worth $99,832,735 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

