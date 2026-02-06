Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Price

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $20.00 price objective on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of NYSE OWL traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,898,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,159,406. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $701.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc S. Lipschultz purchased 69,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,124.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 79,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,740. This trade represents a 746.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Packer acquired 110,227 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $1,660,018.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,640. This represents a -679.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 395,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,393 over the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $183,294,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,153,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,493,000 after buying an additional 6,677,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,916,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,833,000 after buying an additional 4,968,526 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 276.8% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,704,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,583,000 after buying an additional 4,190,380 shares during the period. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $65,174,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

