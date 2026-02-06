Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Price

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $20.00 price objective on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL
Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 7.7%
Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $701.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Marc S. Lipschultz purchased 69,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,124.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 79,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,740. This trade represents a 746.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Packer acquired 110,227 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $1,660,018.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,640. This represents a -679.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 395,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,393 over the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $183,294,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,153,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,493,000 after buying an additional 6,677,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,916,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,833,000 after buying an additional 4,968,526 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 276.8% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,704,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,583,000 after buying an additional 4,190,380 shares during the period. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $65,174,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
More Blue Owl Capital News
Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat EPS expectations ($0.24 vs. ~$0.22) and the company highlighted record fundraising and AUM surpassing $300B, supporting the growth story and fee-related earnings. Blue Owl Capital Inc. Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225/share (annualized yield ~7.8%), ex-dividend Feb. 20 — a material income signal that can attract yield-focused investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Management set targets to lift FRE margins (targeting ~58.5% in 2026) and said it will expand digital infrastructure and alternative credit platforms — a margin/cost story that could support future profitability. Blue Owl Capital targets 58.5% FRE margin in 2026…
- Neutral Sentiment: Top-line missed consensus (Q4 revenue ~$701.5M vs. ~$712.8M), so the EPS beat was driven by mix/fees rather than revenue upside — worth watching for sustainability. Compared to Estimates, Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Q4 Earnings…
- Neutral Sentiment: Management publicly pushed back on fears about AI disrupting its software-related investments and tried to refocus investors on performance metrics — reassurances that reduce uncertainty but depend on execution. Blue Owl Tries to Refocus Investors on Performance
- Negative Sentiment: Large put-option activity (?94,485 puts) suggests some traders are betting on further downside or volatility — a near-term bearish signal.
- Negative Sentiment: A fund-owned Pennsylvania warehouse was sold to DHS/ICE for ~$120M — a transaction that may create reputational and PR risk despite being a monetization. Blue Owl fund sells Pennsylvania warehouse to ICE for $120M
- Negative Sentiment: Broader investor skepticism remains after a steep (~49%) one?year share price slide and periodic redemption concerns — background risk that could keep volatility elevated. Reassessing Blue Owl Capital (OWL) After A 49% One-Year Share Price Slide
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.
Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Owl Capital
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trump Devises the Death of the IRS ??
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Wall Street’s New Sports Prediction Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.