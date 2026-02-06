TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. TPG had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. TPG’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from TPG’s conference call:

Get TPG alerts:

Record fundraising — TPG raised a record $51 billion in 2025 (up 71% YoY) and expects aggregate capital raising to exceed $50 billion in 2026, signaling durable LP demand and scale.

— TPG raised a record $51 billion in 2025 (up 71% YoY) and expects aggregate capital raising to exceed $50 billion in 2026, signaling durable LP demand and scale. Stronger earnings and margins — Fee?related revenue was $2.1 billion for the year with fee?related earnings of $953 million, a FY FRE margin of 45% (Q4 margin 52%), guidance for ~47% FRE margin in 2026, and Q4 after?tax distributable earnings of $304 million.

— Fee?related revenue was $2.1 billion for the year with fee?related earnings of $953 million, a FY FRE margin of 45% (Q4 margin 52%), guidance for ~47% FRE margin in 2026, and Q4 after?tax distributable earnings of $304 million. Credit franchise expansion and strategic partnerships — Credit raised a record $21 billion in 2025, invested a record $25 billion, launched the ADL evergreen direct lending strategy (first close $875 million equity) and struck a long?term insurance partnership with Jackson to extend fee duration.

— Credit raised a record $21 billion in 2025, invested a record $25 billion, launched the ADL evergreen direct lending strategy (first close $875 million equity) and struck a long?term insurance partnership with Jackson to extend fee duration. Software & AI positioning — Software is ~11% of AUM (18% of PE AUM) and TPG says it is selectively focused on AI?benefitting verticals, systems?of?record, and cybersecurity, arguing limited exposure to more AI?disrupted horizontals.

— Software is ~11% of AUM (18% of PE AUM) and TPG says it is selectively focused on AI?benefitting verticals, systems?of?record, and cybersecurity, arguing limited exposure to more AI?disrupted horizontals. Near?term financial and perception risks — Pro?forma net debt rises to ~$2.1 billion after the Jackson investment, NY office build?out costs will continue through 2026, and management acknowledged continued market skepticism about direct?lending valuations and the lumpiness of capital?markets/transaction fees.

TPG Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of TPG stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. TPG has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50.

TPG Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TPG from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TPG from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPG

TPG News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TPG this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,581,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TPG by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,567,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TPG by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,185,000 after acquiring an additional 512,834 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TPG by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,278,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,431,000 after acquiring an additional 246,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,225,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after purchasing an additional 140,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.