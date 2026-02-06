AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.500-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.1 billion.

AGCO Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $128.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average of $109.05.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.32. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. Truist Financial set a $134.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,316.40. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 951.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

