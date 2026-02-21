Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Banco Santander stock on February 3rd.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/30/2026.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $13.11.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 11,752.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. DZ Bank cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

