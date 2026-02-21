Rep. August Pfluger Sells Off Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Representative August Pfluger (R-Texas) recently sold shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fidelity National Financial stock on January 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROTH IRA” account.

Representative August Pfluger also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) on 1/13/2026.

NYSE FNF opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $66.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.10). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 4.17%.The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a $63.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,097.40. This trade represents a 31.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

August Pfluger (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Pfluger (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

August Pfluger lives in San Angelo, Texas. Pfluger graduated from San Angelo High School. He serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and has reached the rank of colonel.

Pfluger earned a degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy. His career experience includes working as a National Security Council advisor with the Trump administration.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

