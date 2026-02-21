Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $3.85 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 82.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.6% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. DZ Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.79.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $224.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.89. The stock has a market cap of $397.56 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.