Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $3.85 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 82.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.6% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. DZ Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.79.
Key Stories Impacting AbbVie
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FDA approved the VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) + acalabrutinib combination for previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). This is the first all?oral, fixed?duration combo for this setting, supported by Phase 3 AMPLIFY data—it can meaningfully expand uptake for Venclexta and acalabrutinib, strengthen AbbVie’s oncology franchise and offer a durable revenue stream versus one?off treatments. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approves Combination Treatment of VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) and Acalabrutinib for Previously Untreated Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)
- Positive Sentiment: Industry write?ups frame the FDA approval as a potential new standard for a slow?growing blood cancer, highlighting better three?year outcomes and the “time off therapy” selling point—this can accelerate physician adoption and market share vs. chemo regimens. FDA Approval For AbbVie/AstraZeneca’s Combination Treatment Could Set New Standard For Slow Growing Blood Cancer
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie opened a Phase 2a study for ABBV?142 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), broadening its respiratory/pulmonary pipeline beyond core immunology and oncology programs. Early?stage pipeline depth helps investor sentiment around post?Humira growth optionality. AbbVie Expands IPF Pipeline With New Phase 2a Study of ABBV-142
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $1.73 quarterly dividend (yield ~3.1%), reinforcing the income profile for dividend?focused investors and supporting the stock’s defensive appeal. Dividend cadence and yield matter for total return expectations. AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results and commentary show Rinvoq and Skyrizi continuing to drive top?line growth and offset Humira erosion; that underpins management’s guidance but much of these dynamics are already reflected in recent estimates. Will Immunology Drugs Continue to Drive AbbVie’s Top Line in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces ask whether AbbVie’s post?Humira pipeline merits renewed investor attention — useful for narrative, but these are discussion pieces rather than new data that would immediately re?rate the stock. Should AbbVie’s (ABBV) Post-Humira Pipeline Progress Prompt a Fresh Look From Investors?
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/PR items (new podcast, inclusion in dividend lists, media mentions) help brand and investor awareness but are unlikely to move fundamentals in the near term. AbbVie heads to ‘The Persistence Lab’ in new podcast highlighting healthcare innovation
- Negative Sentiment: Evercore noted Tremfya’s share gains but flagged possible limits to future earnings growth and trimmed its price target slightly—this is a modest analyst headwind that could cap upside if more firms follow with tepid updates. Evercore Notes AbbVie Inc.’s (ABBV) Tremfya Gains Market Share, But Future Earnings Growth May Be Limited
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $224.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.89. The stock has a market cap of $397.56 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.