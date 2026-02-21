Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF $IBTG

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,424 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBTG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 158.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 668.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTG opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

