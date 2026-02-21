Sen. John Boozman Purchases Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently bought shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CVS Health stock on January 29th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) on 1/23/2026.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9%

CVS Health stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial set a $100.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,579,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,382,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,155,380,000 after buying an additional 1,419,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,183,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,776,182,000 after buying an additional 1,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,635,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,966,083,000 after buying an additional 675,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,592,356 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,189,793,000 after buying an additional 900,153 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

