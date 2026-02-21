Fiera Capital Corp Buys 32,923 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 51.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.5025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 132.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company’s products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.