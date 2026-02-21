Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD Shares Bought by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 109.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,524 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLD. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $658.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.55 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -230.00%.

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

