First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 27th

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 2.2% increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $19.29.
About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
