First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 27th

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2026

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 2.2% increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.