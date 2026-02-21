Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

TR opened at $41.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.53. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based confectionery company best known for producing Tootsie Rolls and Tootsie Pops. Headquartered in Chicago, the company manufactures a broad range of candy products, including fruit-flavored chews, gummies, mints and gum, under a portfolio of well-recognized brands. Its offerings are sold through mass-market retailers, convenience stores, specialty shops and vending channels.

The company traces its origins to 1896 when confectioner Leo Hirschfeld invented the Tootsie Roll in New York City.

