Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.
Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance
TR opened at $41.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.53. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $44.27.
About Tootsie Roll Industries
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based confectionery company best known for producing Tootsie Rolls and Tootsie Pops. Headquartered in Chicago, the company manufactures a broad range of candy products, including fruit-flavored chews, gummies, mints and gum, under a portfolio of well-recognized brands. Its offerings are sold through mass-market retailers, convenience stores, specialty shops and vending channels.
The company traces its origins to 1896 when confectioner Leo Hirschfeld invented the Tootsie Roll in New York City.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tootsie Roll Industries
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.