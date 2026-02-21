Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,228.54.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $24,283,000. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Eli Lilly and Company News
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Landmark long?term Omvoh (mirikizumab) data — Phase 3 VIVID?2 open?label results showed >90% of Crohn’s patients who reached steroid?free remission at one year remained steroid?free at three years; low hospitalization and surgery rates reinforce Omvoh’s potential to reduce disease complications and extend market opportunity in IBD. Patients with Crohn’s disease maintained steroid-free remission for three years with Lilly’s Omvoh
- Positive Sentiment: Additional trial wins — Lilly reported another positive result for the Zepbound?Taltz combination (psoriasis/obesity crossover strategy) and other pipeline progress that support revenue diversification beyond GLP?1s. These clinical wins strengthen near? and medium?term growth expectations. Lilly chalks up another trial win for Zepbound?Taltz combo
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Berenberg raised its price target from $950 to $1,050 while keeping a hold rating, signaling modest upside in analyst models that may buoy sentiment after recent gains. Berenberg adjusts price target on Eli Lilly
- Neutral Sentiment: Business development — Lilly entered a $100M licensing deal with CSL for clazakizumab, which diversifies partnerships and could add mid?late?stage value but is not immediately material to top?line. Eli Lilly Enters $100 Million Licensing Agreement with CSL Limited
- Neutral Sentiment: New indications / trials — Lilly has launched/updated trials (e.g., brenipatide Phase 2 for opioid use disorder) that expand the pipeline but are early?stage and carry typical clinical risk/reward. Eli Lilly pushes into opioid use disorder with new brenipatide Phase 2 trial
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and GLP?1 concentration risk — Commentary and analysis pieces flag that much of Lilly’s recent rally was driven by GLP?1/weight?loss momentum; competition and profitability normalization risks remain, which can prompt profit?taking and cap further near?term gains. Warning: This Skyrocketing Stock Has a Hidden Risk
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.