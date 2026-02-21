Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,228.54.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,008.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,054.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $915.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $24,283,000. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

