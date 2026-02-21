iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF Shares Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $19,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 78,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,349,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.9956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

