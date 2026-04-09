TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,244.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,340.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,341.00 to $1,181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,263.33.

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BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $991.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $833.09 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,020.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,072.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.22, for a total transaction of $5,738,776.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,185 shares in the company, valued at $50,074,700.70. This trade represents a 10.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total transaction of $417,690.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,174.85. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting BlackRock

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About BlackRock

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BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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