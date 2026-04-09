Truist Financial Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $14.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.99% from the company’s previous close.

CWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

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Camping World Stock Performance

NYSE:CWH opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Camping World has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Camping World by 123.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,134,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,970,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after buying an additional 914,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Camping World by 128.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 755,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Camping World by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,522,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 741,263 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Camping World by 15.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,715,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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