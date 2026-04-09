GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Guggenheim downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $19.8490, with a volume of 1008261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on GitLab from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on GitLab from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.62.
View Our Latest Research Report on GTLB
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,881 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in GitLab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,702,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,065,000 after purchasing an additional 494,497 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GitLab by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,858,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,151 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in GitLab by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,470,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,107 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 766.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after buying an additional 4,806,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 0.85.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.
The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.
Further Reading
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