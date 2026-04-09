SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. UBS Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.59.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG opened at $45.47 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,210,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,471,000 after purchasing an additional 655,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,368,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,169,000 after acquiring an additional 175,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 483,052 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,103,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,830,000 after buying an additional 612,884 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,732,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,105,000 after buying an additional 898,802 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.